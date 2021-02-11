BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick School Board is asking that Gov. Janet Mills and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah prioritize teachers in the state’s COVD-19 vaccination process.

The board wants the state to designate all pre-kindergarten though Grade 12 teachers as “certain critical frontline workers” that “they be given immediate priority in phase 1B” of the vaccine distribution outline.

According to the Maine CDC website, the specific “critical frontline workers” that will be included in phases 1B and 1C are “to be determined.”

If the state determines that teachers are designated under 1B, which the federal CDC recommends, they would qualify for vaccination between February and April. On the other hand, if the state decides teachers fall under 1C, they would not qualify for vaccination until May and June.

School Board Chairperson William Thompson was the only member who opposed the resolution.

“The disease impacts people who are older more than it does younger people and I think that they need to continue to remain the priority,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that as long as there are older community members who are not getting the vaccine, “I just can’t support vaccinating healthy 30-year-olds.”

“It matters less what you do and more of how old you are, based on what your vulnerability is,” Thompson said.

“I wanted to just express my support for this resolution as well,” Board member Elizabeth Sokoloff said. “I think that we can split hairs about what a frontline worker is but if we’re asking our teachers to be in buildings full of kids more than they are already, I think to me it’s a clear move to ask that they be treated differently than say someone who might have a lot more ability to isolate themselves.”

The request follows a similar request from Superintendent Philip Potenziano.

Potenziano said that out of roughly 465 school employees, approximately 10 have been fully vaccinated and another 10 have their first dose and will be receiving their second dose soon.

Those individuals were classified under 1A, he said.

“There are several other communities that are reviewing resolutions such as this,” said Potenziano.

