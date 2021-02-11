State Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, will hold a virtual town hall on Zoom to be broadcast on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Town halls provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Daughtry will give updates about her work on various policy commitments and about the legislature’s work more broadly. To RSVP on Facebook, visit tinyurl.com/DaughtryEvent. Those who wish to join the live discussion may use this Zoom link to register: tinyurl.com/DaughtryZoom. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Attendees can also submit questions in advance at: tinyurl.com/DaughtryQuestion.

Daughtry is the Assistant Majority Leader. She is serving her first term in the Maine Senate, representing the communities of Bailey Island, Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth, Orr’s Island, Pownal, South Freeport and South Harpswell. Daughtry previously served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: