Police say 25-year-old Sergio Chico of Lewiston was summonsed for operating after suspension following a crash on Durham road that knocked out power for thousands of Freeport residents Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Beech Hill Road. Freeport Police Lt. Paul Powers said Chico was driving an Audi A4 when he hit a Central Maine Power pole.

Related Freeport power outage caused by vehicle crash

According to CMP’s website, 2,844 out of 4,924 customers in Freeport were without power following the crash.

Chico and two other passengers in the car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Powers.

As of Tuesday morning, Powers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: