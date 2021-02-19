Three Morse High School students are creating a documentary on transitioning from the old Morse High School to a new building. Students and staff were due to start school at the new Morse building on Monday, Feb. 22.

“The new Morse High School is an absolutely fantastic place to learn and teach,” said Principal Eric Varney in a news release. “The Morse community (students, staff, alumni) are nostalgic to say goodbye to the building that has housed our students and staff for nearly a century. However, it is time to leave the building for its next chapter.”

The original Morse High School on High Street was built in 1904 and named for businessman Charles Morse. It burned down in 1928. The current school was rebuilt on the same site in 1929. The new, $75 million, 186,000-square-foot building paid mostly through state funds, is located at the Wing Farm Business Park.

“I would like to thank the many people in our community who contributed time and funds to make our new school the outstanding facility that it is for our students,” said Varney. “I could not be more excited to open Morse for the first days of instruction.”

Students Isaac Ensel, Isabel Strelneck and Thomas Ferolano spent afterschool hours interviewing students, staff, and alumni about Morse for their documentary.

Ensel, Strelneck, and Ferolano aren’t strangers to videography. Ensel and Strelneck produced a music video in May of 2020 that drew statewide attention for its uplifting message to “Carry On” in the face of the pandemic. When Ferolano moved to Bath in July, he helped them produce another community film, “Dear Bath,” in September.

Strelneck said the documentary will focus on three themes: How Morse High School and the Morse community has changed over time, what sets Morse apart from other schools, and how traditions will be carried forward into the new school.

“As an outsider, you can really see what makes Morse different,” said Ferolano. “There is a lot of love in this community, and we want to put a lot of love into this project.”

The team hopes to release a trailer in the next few weeks, which will be available on their YouTube page, KillerFerns Productions.

