GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London celebrated one of its own when a Maine native assigned to the base was recognized as Service Person of the Month by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut and the New London Lions Club, Feb. 16.
Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kieleyanne Chaisson, a native of Richmond, who serves as assistant leading petty officer of the base Religious Ministries Department, was recognized for her extensive community service.
For her efforts, the New London Lions Club and the chamber awarded Chaisson gift cards and certificates from local businesses and a plaque with her name on it.
“I just want to take the opportunity to say thank you to everyone who put my name in there and thank you all for the recognition,” Chaisson said.
Her supervisor, base Chaplain Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan, expressed his appreciation for Chaisson’s contribution to his department as well as her positive attitude.
“She is nothing but a breath of fresh air!” said Stall-Ryan. “She deserves this. She is one of the hardest working people I know. When life hands you lemons, she doesn’t just make lemonade, she puts a little something special in the lemonade we all thoroughly enjoy. We’re happy to have her, happy to see her recognized.”
The SPOM Program is organized by the Chamber and local Rotary and service clubs such as the New London Lions to honor local military personnel of all branches who not only excel in their regular duties but also go above and beyond in their contributions to their community.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Mars rover’s giant parachute carried secret message
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham sees growing interest in recreational pot business
-
Health
Post-COVID-19, some patients struggle to regain senses of smell and taste
-
Local & State
Advocates urge Portland to reconsider needle exchange policy
-
Business
Maine business, education groups tout economic benefits of immigration reform