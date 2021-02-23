GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London celebrated one of its own when a Maine native assigned to the base was recognized as Service Person of the Month by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut and the New London Lions Club, Feb. 16.

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kieleyanne Chaisson, a native of Richmond, who serves as assistant leading petty officer of the base Religious Ministries Department, was recognized for her extensive community service.

“Petty Officer Chaisson has quickly set herself apart from her peers as the go-to person to coordinate and manage events for the SUBASE New London Religious Ministries Department,” said Angie Clay, a representative for the chamber. “She has established herself as an integral part of the team, helping to ensure the smooth running of day-to-day operations. As assistant leading petty officer, she is responsible for professional and personal development of six sailors and completion of daily operations.”

As assistant leading petty officer, Chaisson has supported various community service programs ranging from toy drives to food programs. She has also supported community organizations for schools, veterans and more.

“She supported her local community through her multiple outreach programs, such as SUBASE New London’s angel tree program,” said Clay. “Her assistance has provided Christmas toys to more than 100 children of military families.”

For her efforts, the New London Lions Club and the chamber awarded Chaisson gift cards and certificates from local businesses and a plaque with her name on it. “I just want to take the opportunity to say thank you to everyone who put my name in there and thank you all for the recognition,” Chaisson said. Her supervisor, base Chaplain Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan, expressed his appreciation for Chaisson’s contribution to his department as well as her positive attitude. “She is nothing but a breath of fresh air!” said Stall-Ryan. “She deserves this. She is one of the hardest working people I know. When life hands you lemons, she doesn’t just make lemonade, she puts a little something special in the lemonade we all thoroughly enjoy. We’re happy to have her, happy to see her recognized.” The SPOM Program is organized by the Chamber and local Rotary and service clubs such as the New London Lions to honor local military personnel of all branches who not only excel in their regular duties but also go above and beyond in their contributions to their community.

