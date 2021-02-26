AUGUSTA — Due to the potential spread of COVID-19, the American Lung Association has announced the 37th annual Trek Across Maine fundraising bike ride scheduled for June 18-20 will be held virtually.

Participants around the world can now register, track their own progress and complete their mileage goals for Trek Across Maine by cycling 60, 120 or 180 miles at their own pace before June 30.

This year, funds from the event will go toward the American Lung Association’s efforts to end COVID-19 and other lung diseases. Since 1985, the event has raised more than $29.5 million for lung health.

“This was a really hard decision for us, but we feel it is the right thing to do,” said Kim Chamard, senior manager of development for Trek Across Maine. “Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and local government officials, we want to avoid creating large gatherings of people, which is a natural part of our fun and exciting cycling fundraiser. Our top priority is to protect the health of our participants, volunteers and staff.”

The 37th annual Trek Across Maine was originally scheduled for Father’s Day weekend, June 18-20, as a three-day event for riders ages 7 and above, departing from Brunswick Landing. Organizers have developed new ways for people to participate virtually now through June 30, including using the American Lung Association’s new app.

New for this year, riders can download the new Cycle for Air app or join the Trek Strava Club to ride virtually with friends. There will also be recommended ride routes, scavenger hunts, Trek Bingo and weekly giveaways on the Trek website and social media pages. The Trek is also introducing a video series with healthy recipes related to classic Trek traditions. Participants can track their miles using activity trackers, such as Apple Watches and Fitbits. and share their personal achievements and fundraising efforts on social media. Trekkers, volunteers or the public can make a donation to the event to support a participant and raise funds for COVID-19 research and other lung disease research. To make a donation to the event and support the work of the American Lung Association, visit /bit.ly/2021Trek Registration for the event is $25. Trek has reduced the fundraising minimum to $250. All registrants who raise $250 by June 30 will receive a 2021 Trek Across Maine event T-shirt, medal and sticker. Registrants who raise more than $750 will also receive an official Trek Across Maine cycling jersey. Last year, more than 1,200 cyclists from across the country registered for the Trek Across Maine. The event raised $550,000 for health education, advocacy and lung research. The Trek Across Maine is the largest fundraiser in the country for the American Lung Association. Funds from the event will support programs such as research to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. The event supports the American Lung Association’s $25 million initiative to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative includes allocating funds to provide free lung health education and masks to those in need. Advocacy efforts will focus on addressing racial health disparities and ensuring all Americans have access to quality and affordable health care.

