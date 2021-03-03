Bath Iron Works will build a new building to upgrade employee facilities in their main shipyard on Washington Street in Bath.

The Bath planning board unanimously approved the project Tuesday.

The three-story, 21,050-square-foot building will be built in the footprint of an existing tool storage area. The first floor of the new building will hold tools, the second floor will have new employee bathrooms, and the third floor will be a lunch room and break area, said Chris Main, BIW facilities engineer.

“The project is the first part of a kick-off to worksite enhancements,” said Main. “We’re investing some money into the workforce, the conditions of the facilities they use every day and the experience of being a BIW worker.”

The new building will sit behind the shipyard’s Assembly Building that runs down Washington Street.

“I think it’s a great project,” said Cal Stilphen, planning board member. “I’m sure the employees are going to welcome this.”

According to an internal company publication, the new building is part of a larger $6 million improvement plan, but BIW Spokesman David Hench said the company isn’t prepared to discuss the cost of the new building.

The funding came from a larger contract modification award the shipyard received last summer, according to the company publication. The award earmarked $70 million to improve delivery of materials and fund infrastructure improvements to enhance the workplace. Future improvements include the addition of new lockers and offices for supervisors.

“Improving the worksite environment will help ensure that the culture at BIW reflects the value of our skilled employees and demonstrates the importance of what each employee is asked to accomplish every day,” the publication reads.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin next spring, the publication states.

“This investment, like ongoing improvements to the building interior, is about valuing our people by providing safe, reliable and well-kept facilities,” Hench wrote in an email to The Times Record. “This is as important as ever as we grow our workforce and develop the next generation of shipbuilders. We appreciate the support of the Department of Defense and our congressional delegation in making this investment in the nation’s shipbuilding industrial base a reality.”

This story will be updated.

