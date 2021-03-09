Bath’s first recreational marijuana store is one step closer to opening to the public.

Highbrow, a marijuana chain with locations in Topsham, Manchester, Rockland and Waldoboro, is planning to open a recreational marijuana store on the southbound side of Route 1 in Bath near the Bath Shopping Center and next to the U.S. Cellular store.

The Bath planning board granted the store a conditional certificate of occupancy last week. According to Bath Planner Ben Averill, the owners have to finalize the certificate with the city’s code enforcement officer and to complete the landscaping on site.

“We still have the final stages of approval at the state level prior to opening, however, we have the required paperwork ready and anticipate completing this process and to open our doors in the month of March,” Highbrow Business Manage Richelle Stacy wrote in an email to The Times Record. “We appreciate all of the support from the city of Bath and are excited to open the doors and become a contributing member of the city.”

According to the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, Highbrow holds a conditional state license.

Conditional licenses are one of three approvals recreational marijuana establishments must receive before they can open to the public. After receiving a conditional license, applicants must get local approval before they can circle back for an active license.

This story will be updated.

