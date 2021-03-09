Hannaford’s Helps Reusable Bag Program this month is benefiting the Brunswick Community Education Foundation.

For every reusable bag sold at the Brunswick Hannaford, $1 will be donated to the foundation, which provides grants for preK-12 students in the Brunswick School District.

Thirty projects have received over $35,000 in funding from the foundation, ranging across multiple grade levels and schools within the Brunswick School District.

In March 2020, the foundation helped purchase 50 laptops for students learning remotely during the pandemic. In May 2020, a dozen grants were awarded for projects like at-home seed planting kits and the creation of a room at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary dedicated to promoting emotional well being for students. Another dozen grants were awarded in December that included virtual author visits and take-home science projects.

This month, the foundation announced an additional six grants for projects like the creation of a math mural by students at the junior high school and gardening materials for a Things That Grow unit for pre-K students at Kate Furbish Elementary.

The foundation will be offering another grant opportunity before the school year is finished to address continued needs and plans for the next school year.

Visit www.brunswickcef.org for more information on the foundation.

