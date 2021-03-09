Democrat Craig Hickman made history Tuesday by becoming the first Black man to be elected to both chambers of the Maine Legislature.

In polling across 11 cities and towns, Hickman, who lives in Winthrop, earned 62.5% of the vote in the Maine Senate District 14 special election, winning all but two towns.

Republican William Guerrette, 61, earned 37.45% of the vote, winning Pittston, where he lives, and West Gardiner.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial.

After the race was called, Hickman, 53, said he was expecting the contest to be closer.

“When I first was elected I remember saying that the voters pretty much have proven that it doesn’t matter what you look (like) or who you love or how you walk or talk,” he said. “It only matters what you do. I just live that all day, every day.”

Hickman served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives, wrapping up his final term last year. When he was elected he was the first openly gay Black man to serve in that chamber.

“It’s always humbling for people to say yes to you and give you their vote,” he said, adding his thanks to the people who supported him in the race.

A call to Guerrette was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

Guerrette, a small business owner, was elected to one term in the Maine House of Representatives in 1994. He did not win reelection.

In August 2020, Hickman, an organic farmer and owner of a bed and breakfast, was featured in a video montage at the virtual roll call at Democratic National Convention, announcing Maine’s delegate votes for Joe Biden, who became the Democrats’ nominee for president.

As with the November 2020 general election, early voting was in place for the special election, with in-person voting on the day of the election.

The Senate district covers Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

Shenna Bellows was elected to her third term representing Senate District 14 in November. She was subsequently elected secretary of state by the Maine Legislature and was not sworn in as a senator, creating the vacancy.

When polls closed at 8 p.m. the League of Women Voters of Maine, which observed polling in the district, announced few problems had been witnessed in a news release, particularly in the area of COVID-19 protocols.

Throughout the day, league volunteers tweeted updates from across the senate district, noting the conditions at a a number of polling places.

