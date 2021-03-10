Freeport voters will decide today on whether to spend $634,000 for bridge replacement add-ons.
Polls are open at the Freeport Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both the Mallett Drive and Desert Road bridges, which cross over I-295, are due to be replaced and the Maine Department of Transportation will be paying for the construction.
If the referendum is passed, the new bridges would include 12-foot-wide paths with 32-inch-tall barriers for walkers and cyclists and the funds would be paid through a 10-year-bond.
