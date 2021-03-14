WESTBROOK – William E. Bombard Sr., 62, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on March 11, 2021, in the company of loved ones.

Distilling the weight and meaning of Bill’s life into words on a page seems an impossible task. Bill was of a rare order who, seemingly by their presence alone, elevate and illuminate the world around them. A mountain of a man, he was possessed of a tender heart, glowing smile, gentle demeanor, and warm laugh which made him a fast favorite of anyone who met him. Bill was an honorable and principled man who led by example, even when he did not know it or necessarily mean to. His magnetic personality and unparalleled work ethic endeared him to co-workers and employers throughout his life, from his time at companies like Data General and Jøtul, to his entrepreneurial career as long-time owner and operator of “Don’s Lunch”—an icon of the Westbrook community.

Bill lived with sense of wonder. A passionate soul always aware of “the moment,” his first instinct was to see the best in everything. Bill particularly loved all things Disney and found bliss boating and swimming on Sebago Lake with his children. He loved motorcycles, great food, spending time on his deck with friends, going for joyrides with his wife, and was always looking for projects to help his adult children. Really, Bill was just creating opportunities to spend time with them during the tumult of life.

Above all else, the thing Bill did best—the thing he loved most in this world and would talk about without end to anyone who would listen—was being a dad. He was such a gifted father. If Bill could edit this writing, he would want you to know that his children were the best thing that ever happened to him. He would want you to know that he was the luckiest father in the world to have three successful, kind, funny, intelligent children. Because that is the kind of father Bill was. He would not necessarily want to be remembered for anything he did, but for the honor and privilege of having been a dad.

Losing Bill so suddenly and so soon really hurts. He was the source of light in our family, and he deserved more time with us. We deserved more time with him. But what a blessing it was to have had Bill here with us while we did. We love you, Dad.

Bill’s memory will be lovingly kept by those whom he loved most. He is survived by his wife and partner of 35 years, Nancy Burchill Bombard of Westbrook; his beloved children, Sarah and Jeffory Boynton of Windham, Amanda and Joseph Gousse of Windham, and William and Rachael Bombard of Westbrook; his much adored grandchildren, Taylor, Madison and Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Abel; a special great-niece, Amelia; James Napolitano, the brother he chose; his best friend, David Lydick; and many cherished cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Leona Thurston Bombard; and Earl Bombard.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dolby, Blais, and Segee of Westbrook where visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, in observance with social distancing practices. To express condolences and to participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. A full celebration of Bill’s life will be shared at a later time, when it is safe to gather. Bill loved a good party, and he’d want us to have a big one. In the interim, family, friends, co-workers and loved ones are encouraged to share photos, memories, and stories about Bill with the family at the above website, to later be lovingly compiled in a memory book.

In lieu of flowers, Bill’s wife has asked that donations be made to theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092,

or by contacting

Sara Johnson

at [email protected]

207-517-3937.

