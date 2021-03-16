Hannaford Supermarkets issued a recall Tuesday for its in-store-bakery-made triple-layer chocolate cake.
The supermarket chain said the 6.5 -inch cake, which was sold at its in-store bakeries from March 7-16, is missing the milk allergen information on its label.
There have been no reports of illness or injuries.
Hannaford recommends that customers with known or suspected milk allergies return the cakes to any Hannaford store for a full refund.
