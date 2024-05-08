The new Chinese-Cambodian restaurant Oun Lido’s is opening in the former Old Port location of Pat’s Pizza on Thursday.

Oun Lido’s is in a 5,200-square-foot, three-story space at 30 Market St. The restaurant will open its basement level first, offering takeout only, though co-owner Vien Dobui said “ad hoc” seating for about 20-30 customers will be available in about a month on the second floor.

Dobui said Oun Lido’s has been leasing the space since last May and had originally planned to launch much earlier. But unexpected equipment and structural problems popped up, like HVAC repairs and extensive floor work, delaying the project by months. Most recently, Dobui said, the water heater needed to be replaced.

“That was another $10,000 we didn’t know we needed to spend,” he said. “What I thought was a turnkey operation that I could open in a couple of months ended up being a year-long project. It’s eaten into our budget to be able to open the main dining room and the bar.”

Dobui said he expects the second-floor dining room and bar to open after the summer.

Dishes on chef and co-owner Bounahcree “Bones” Kim’s menu ($6-$24) include Lemon Chicken, Bahn Chao Fresh Rolls in coconut-scallion rice crepes, and Sach Ko Mi Chay, a noodle stir-fry with beef braised in five spice and soy sauce.

“It’s takeout food,” Dobui said. “We want to make sure that a decent portion of the menu is an accessible price range, which for us is definitely below $20.”

The menu will eventually include items like steamed bao bun dishes and hand pies, but Dobui said the restaurant’s baker is currently recovering from a leg injury. He said Oun Lido’s will also offer a boba cafe-style beverage menu.

Oun Lido’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

