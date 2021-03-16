Do you stay on top of the latest Maine beer releases and take note of the trends?

We’re looking for an experienced writer who loves craft beer to write a biweekly column for the Press Herald.

You must be enthusiastic and knowledgeable about Maine’s craft brewery scene, motivated to keep up with the latest in Maine beer news and able to write concisely and meet deadlines.

Please send a cover letter about why you’re right for job, with two examples of your succinct, engaging writing to Features Editor Leslie Bridgers at [email protected].

