Re: “Effort to lower voting age to 16 faces uphill climb” (March 18, Page B1):

While I doubt if most 16-year-olds read the news, watch the news on TV or have political discussions around the dinner table, I suspect many adults don’t either.

For those 16-year-olds who are interested and informed, an argument can well be made that since a 16-year-old can drive a car, a potential and all-too-frequent lethal weapon, they should be able to vote.

A positive and important outcome may be that schools would add civics classes to the curriculum and teach all students about the purpose, function, values and ideals to which our government officials ought to aspire – and students would vote to hold the officials to it!

Annie Levine

Saco

