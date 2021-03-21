Several contributors to this month’s Meetinghouse reference the musical play “Hair,” myself included (along with Norman Abelson of Moody and Nancy Riggs Robart of Kennebunk). It makes sense, given the March topic (“Haircut”). All this talk of “Hair” reminded me of a funny family story.

Many moons ago, my wife and I took a gaggle of teenage family members to a local, community theater production of the play. On the drive to the theater we debated: Would they do the infamous full-frontal nude scene?

“No way,” I pronounced. “Springvale, Maine? Ain’t gonna happen.”

Well, it did happen. There was some dimming of the stage lights and some distracting strobe effects, as I recall. But there they were, the entire cast, au naturel.

On the drive home, my wife and I wanted to talk about the cultural context of the play: The ’60s, the Age of Aquarius, hippiedom, the youth revolution and free love. But all the kids in the backseat wanted to talk about were the naked people on stage.

If you’re not a regular reader of Meetinghouse, the Press Herald’s community storytelling project, I encourage you to go online and read a few. Many are wonderful: funny, nostalgic, poignant and moving.

Steven Price

Kennebunkport

