PORTLAND – Noreene Anne Ireland passed away peacefully, and with great dignity on Dec. 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Noreene was born in Portland on March 15, 1937 to Harold Carmichael and Barbara Ellis, both now deceased.

Noreene was predeceased by her beloved sister, Paula Carmichael; and her stepfatherM Gerald Ellis.

She is survived by her loving sons, Martin Myatt of Portland, Michael Myatt and his wife Maureen of Fleming Island, Fla., Mark Myatt of Portland, Sean Myatt of Portland, Patrick Myatt and his wife Elizabeth of Gray, and Matthew Myatt and his wife Christina of Gray. The loves of her life were her grandchildren, Patrick Myatt of Bellingham, Wash., Abigail Myatt-Flynn and her husband Connor of Stuttgart, Germany, Connor Myatt of Gray, and Kimberly Missall of Madison, Wis. Noreene is also survived by her loving brother, Peter Carmichael and his wife Cindy of Falmouth.

Noreene was blessed with some great friends who adored her, notably, Beth Miller, Abbey and Roger Lawrence, Marilyn McDowell, Susan and Jim Pomerleau, Dr. Michael Ciampi and her wonderful hospice caretaker, Laurie Fougere.

Noreene fondly always told stories of her life growing up on Munjoy Hill with her many cousins, aunts, uncles and her beloved grandfather “Papa Walsh”. She attended Cathedral High School with her many cousins and friends. She loved to garden and was a fantastic dancer.

Her love, quick wit, caring with all her heart and ability to support her sons under any circumstances will be greatly missed. She also had an uncanny knack to wield a wooden spoon when necessary, which will probably not be missed by her boys. She was always the “neighborhood” mom and particularly enjoyed making children happy and feel loved.

The family decided to have her Celebration of Life sometime in the spring, her favorite season, at a date to be named later. She will be interned at Calvary South Cemetery in South Portland. Thanks to the staff of A.T. Hutchins for your service and support and all the healthcare professionals that touched her life.

To share memories of Noreene or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please exhibit a random act of kindness, we know she would enjoy that very much.

