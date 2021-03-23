Regional School Unit 1 has begun a pilot program in which Promethean Boards are installed in classrooms at each of the district’s schools to learn how they can be used at different grade levels. Promethean Boards are interactive display panels designed for educators and professionals, using downloadable apps and touchscreen technology. Students interact with the board using a stylus. The boards have already been installed in classrooms at the new Morse High School and Bath Tech building. Woolwich Central School received five boards and began training teachers in earlier this month. There are also five boards at Bath Middle School, four at Dike-Newell School and Fisher Mitchell School, and three at Phippsburg Elementary School.

