Cumberland’s new Communications Subcommittee is asking the public to participate in new surveys.

The series will focus on a specific topic ranging from communication to budget prioritization to trail usage, town officials posted on the town’s website. Organizers said the first survey should not take more than two minutes each to complete.

An online version is available at surveymonkey.com/r/cumberlandcommunication. Paper copies are available at the Town Hall in the entryway and can be printed off the town’s website at cumberlandmaine.com/home/files/communications-survey.

