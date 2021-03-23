“Kiss the Ground” is a 2020 documentary describing how “regenerative agriculture” puts carbon (lots of carbon) back into the ground while restoring soils to good health. Globally, the carbon cycle is broken and nature’s balancing processes cannot keep up (see “The past, present and future of climate change,” The Economist, Sept. 21, 2019). We all know that things must change, but exactly what and how?

That is why “Kiss the Ground” is so important. It shows how plant roots put carbon back into the soil. It is a good news documentary and shines a light on sequestration from agriculture as an important piece of the climate change challenge. It also describes a way that every person can participate.

Many cannot afford a hybrid car or a new furnace, but most can afford some meatless meals each week for starters. We can request grass-fed meat, which is both healthier and supports regenerative agriculture. Every little bit helps.

Last century, the environmentalists would say, “Think globally and act locally.” Please watch this optimistic documentary and start the conversation. The Greatest Generation has done their part. Now, it is our turn.

George Lawson

Gorham

