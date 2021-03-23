Regarding a recent letter to the editor, “MMC union will disrupt integrity of nursing there” (March 20, Page A8), we wonder whether the writer would use the same argument when discussing master-slave or industrialist-factory worker relationships.

Heaven forbid that the union would “unravel the bonds of congeniality” by addressing unhealthy nurse-patient staffing ratios or providing a safe working environment with pay commensurate with their work. Despite these barriers to quality care, it is the nurses, not the administration, who day to day give loving care to their patients.

Larry Kaplan, M.D., MPA
Cape Elizabeth

Dr. Bill Clark
Brunswick

