As a frequent rider of Metro’s No. 8 bus, in the West End, I have found it to be very useful in both grocery shopping and in getting to work on the Eastern Waterfront. This is because I am currently only a block from two quite conveniently located stops. However, a new route proposal would eliminate that convenience.
At the last in-person meeting I attended (sometime in 2019), the plan presented for the No. 8 was to implement two-way service and increase frequency and basically keeping the route intact. A new route called the Circulator was also discussed. It would serve the perimeter of the peninsula, including service along the Western Waterfront along Commercial Street. All good planning, as I perceived it. However, a plan quite radically different has now been proposed.
The No. 8, under this proposal, would be eliminated and replaced by the Circulator routing, in the process creating a transit desert in the heart of the West End.
In the past, Metro has done a good job of listening to community input and feedback regarding service improvements. It seems that did not happen this time. So I am in hopes that there will be opportunities for more community input and a serious reconsideration of the Circulator plan.
Peter Hall
Portland
