As our southern border is seeing a 21-year high in crossings, it is frustrating, as a citizen, to find any explanation for this. Why are thousands of people flooding into America during a global pandemic?

COVID-19-positive immigrants are arriving, thus putting more strain and risk to health care professionals. Unaccompanied children are being housed in overcrowded facilities. This is clearly a humanitarian crisis, even though the Biden administration does not want to admit it.

In 2007, then-Sen. Barack Obama campaigned on strong borders and tougher penalties on companies that hire immigrants. He told Larry King, “We’re going to have to secure our borders … . I think that’s important because I think all Americans think that we should be able to regulate who comes in and out of this country in an orderly way.”

Historically, Democrats have been on the side of secure borders, and Republicans have favored more immigrants for the cheap labor. Today, fewer on the right are for open borders, while more people on the left welcome them.

The Heritage Foundation estimates that the U.S. spends $54 billion a year on welfare for illegal immigrants. Immigrants who do find employment are taking jobs from the millions of unemployed citizens looking for work and needing to get back to normalcy.

Our government should be looking out for our own citizens. That is what we pay them for.

Kevin Landry

Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: