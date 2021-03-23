Nomination papers are now available in Falmouth for seats on the Town Council, School Board and Water District.

Two seats each are open on the Town Council and School Board for three-year terms, as well as a five-year term for Portland Water District trustee to represent Cumberland and Falmouth.

Incumbents Amy Kuhn, who is the chairperson, and Councilor Hope Cahan are both running for second terms on the council.

“My top goal for a second term would be to see the vision and values project through to its conclusion,” Kuhn said. “I believe this initiative, which will lead to an update of the comprehensive plan, is essential to building the Falmouth residents want in the future.”

“Being in the middle of the Visions and Values that will then go into the comprehensive plan update, I am excited about the community input we’ve had, and I’d like to continue participating in that,” Cahan said.

Related Read more about Visions and Values

Council members can only hold office for two consecutive terms before reaching term limits, although they can run again after taking a year off.

School Board Chairperson Whitney Bruce and Vice Chairperson Nicole Bezanson said they also plan to run for second terms.

“As a returning member, I am positioned to help guide our board as we work with the administration, teachers and community to forge a path forward after a very challenging year,” Bezanson said.

“My first term on the board, including serving as both vice chair and chair, has been shaped by the pandemic,” Bruce said. “I’m prepared to help navigate us to the other side.”

To secure a place on the ballot, nominees must submit a minimum of 25 signatures of Falmouth voters and no more than 100 signatures no later than 5 p.m. April 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: