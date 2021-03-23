The town of Falmouth has introduced a new system for archiving meeting materials that allows all documents to be accessible in one location on its website.

Meeting agendas, minutes and supporting documents will also now be available for 15 years. Users can still find agendas and minutes for specific meetings by date from within the individual board and committee pages at falmouthme.org. In addition, all agendas, minutes and video recordings are centralized in an Agenda and Minutes Center accessed via the home page of the town website.

“Where that helps us is there were three different areas you had to go in for old agendas and minutes,” Cable TV Manager Michael McDade said. “Some videos wouldn’t play with old files, and with the website change four or five years ago there were different formats for agendas and minutes. We needed a solution that had everything in one place.”

McDade said the software means the format for agendas is consistent across all town boards, so Planning Board meetings will read the same as the Town Council, making it easier for residents to understand and research topics. High-definition streaming is included.

McDade said the upgrade will cost an additional $1,500 added to the $6,000 contract the town already has in place with Champion Data Systems.

Previously, anyone who needed information would have to go through numerous meeting materials to find what they wanted and the archives only went back five years.

“It’s a huge time-saver for people looking for stuff and staff doing research with past meetings,” McDade said.

