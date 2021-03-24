Bath police are searching for 17-year-old Alyssa S. Guyer and left a residential group home in Bath Tuesday night.

Guyer left without belongings or medications to reportedly meet with an unknown male, according to a press release.

Guyer is described as 5-foot-2-inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green Adidas sweatshirt and black leggings. She may also be wearing a blue “St. John” sweatshirt.

Police say she may be with an Asian male described as between 5-foot-10-inches and 6 feet tall, heavyset and wearing a black hat, black hoodie and dark denim jeans. He is driving a newer model black Audi with tinted windows, aftermarket exhaust and with New York license plates, according to the release.

Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth said police believe Guyer, who is from New Hampshire, is believed to have run away from the group home. She had only been in Bath for a week and doesn’t have local ties, Booth said.

A nationwide alert has gone out to police and Bath police have alerted police in New Hampshire and New York to be looking for Guyer, Booth said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marc Brunelle or the on-duty patrol supervisor at (207) 443-5563.

