Police say two people are facing drug charges after fentanyl, methamphetamine and more than 200 hypodermic needles were found in their vehicle in Brunswick.

The driver, Maria M. Burchfield, 41, of Topsham is charged with unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Burchfield also faces several misdemeanor charges including possession of hypodermic apparatuses, violating condition of release, operating with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. She also was charged with a civil violation of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger, Travis A. Burton, 47, of Brunswick is charged with two counts of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs. Both are Class B crimes, which are punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Burton was also charged with possession of hypodermic apparatuses, and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, which are misdemeanors. He was charged with the sale and use of drug paraphernalia, which is a civil offense.

Police Chief Scott Stewart said Burchfield was pulled over after a possible traffic violation on Mill Street shortly after 9 p.m. Police searched the vehicle after a police dog indicated there were drugs inside, Stewart said.

In addition to the fentanyl and methamphetamine, police allegedly found prescription pills and a powder they are still testing. Police also allegedly found 243 hypodermic needles in the vehicle.

Stewart would not indicate the quantity of drugs seized.

Burton and Burchfield were taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland where they remained Wednesday, according to the jail’s booking office. Burton’s bail was set at $2,000. Burchfield was not allowed bail.

Both are expected to appear in court Friday.

