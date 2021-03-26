Stages have been dark for months around the state of Maine, and Boothbay Harbor’s Opera House has been no different. This April, the historic performance hall brings back live performances with continued safety protocols in place include socially-distanced seating, open windows and masks required for all patrons and staff.

The first concert, set for April 9, will be a fundraiser with Garry Blackman at the mic.

The band All That Matters will help kick off the season. In addition to Blackman, the band includes Blaine Blackman, Skipper “Mad Dog” Morgan and Bill Rice playing rock from the 1950s through the 1980s with a bit of country mixed in. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and advance tickets are $20. The performance is a fundraiser for the Opera House and the band is donating their fee to help keep the old venue going through the pandemic.

Also on the near horizon, The Boneheads come to the stage on Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m. The Boneheads are difficult to classify musically, as they can, and do, play almost anything from blues to rock, folk to roots and more. Steve Jones, Scott Elliot, Dick Hollis and Bob Colwell make up this foursome. Advance tickets are $20.

The Opera House stage is also looking forward to the arrival of the Oshima Brothers, Junction 27, the Portland Symphony Brass Ensemble, Cattle Call this spring and national touring artists including Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Jim Brickman, Susan Werner, Skerryvore, David Bromberg and others this season.

The website boothbayoperahouse.com has the most up to date listing of dates and events. Due to the pandemic and steady rescheduling, the Opera House has not yet printed a calendar of events this year, but the website is current and based on the most recent conversations with musicians and their management.

While the Opera House remains committed to keeping the doors open, the limited seating required by state guidelines due to the pandemic has created a significant financial challenge for the venue, for all performance venues. Concerts at the Opera House this spring are made possible by funding from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for all performances are available by visiting or calling the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., (207) 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Additional information at boothbayoperahouse.com. Tickets are not currently available online.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: