A Lisbon man was seriously injured Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a deer on Ferry Road in Lisbon.

James Bragg, 33, was driving a 2008 Yamaha Raider when he collided with the deer shortly after 8 p.m. near 72 Ferry Road. He suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, according to police.

Police say Bragg was not wearing a helmet.

The deer was also killed in the collision, said Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee.

McGee said no one else was involved in the crash.

Ferry Road was closed for about three hours, McGee said.

The accident is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call the Lisbon Police Department at 353-2500 ext. 1 and ask for Det. Christopher Sibley.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: