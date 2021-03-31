Bay Bowls, a smoothie shop in Brunswick, is planning open a second location on the Wiscasset pier on Main Street just a few months after beginning the business.

Wiscasset selectmen unanimously approved the new business license Tuesday.

The Matari family opened the shop’s first location at 210 Maine Street in Brunswick this winter. The shop serves smoothies and acai bowls, or thicker smoothies topped with fruit, granola and other toppings.

