RANGELEY — A woman was found dead Friday afternoon inside her burning home on Cross Street, a Maine Public Safety spokeswoman said.

The deceased was identified as 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara, who lived alone in the home at 43 Cross St., spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a new release Friday evening.

The cause of the blaze was not disclosed but officials said no foul play is suspected. The Office of State Fire Marshal is assisting the Rangeley Fire Department in the investigation.

Firefighters from several area towns arrived at the home about 3 p.m. and found flames shooting from a window of the single-story home.

“We knew that there was an entrapment so we had to get in there, put the fire out and make a search,” said Rangeley Fire Chief Michael Bacon. “Unfortunately when we found her, she was deceased.”

Fire crews were able to put down the flames within six minutes of their arrival, Bacon said, but although they stopped the blaze, the home was considered a total loss, in large part due to heat damage.

“It was a hot fire,” Bacon said. “It moved quickly through the home and did a lot of damage.”

Moss said the deceased was taken to an area funeral home where an exam was expected to be conducted Saturday by the Medical Examiner’s office. DNA will be used to identify the remains, she said.

Cross Street runs parallel to Route 16, which is also Main Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: