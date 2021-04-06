People Plus, the Brunswick-area senior community center, is raffling a pair of kayaks to raise funds for its services.

The kayaks are described by People Plus as “gently used” and “hand-crafted,” constructed and donated by Margo and David Knight. Also included are paddles, a roof rack and other accessories. The package is valued at over $5,000, according to People Plus.

Raffle tickets are $20 each and support homebound elders with groceries, prescription deliveries and other services offered by People Plus, which is trying to fill a $60,000 fundraising gap following the cancelation of its major fundraiser last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased at peopleplusmaine.org, at the People Plus Center at 35 Union St. or by calling (207) 729-0757. The drawing will be Friday, April 30.

