People Plus, the Brunswick-area senior community center, is raffling a pair of kayaks to raise funds for its services.
The kayaks are described by People Plus as “gently used” and “hand-crafted,” constructed and donated by Margo and David Knight. Also included are paddles, a roof rack and other accessories. The package is valued at over $5,000, according to People Plus.
Raffle tickets are $20 each and support homebound elders with groceries, prescription deliveries and other services offered by People Plus, which is trying to fill a $60,000 fundraising gap following the cancelation of its major fundraiser last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets can be purchased at peopleplusmaine.org, at the People Plus Center at 35 Union St. or by calling (207) 729-0757. The drawing will be Friday, April 30.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: April 9
-
Times Record
Brunswick-area senior center raffling kayaks as fundraiser
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Lakes Region Sportsman: April means ice-out angling action
-
Nation & World
Biden to move vaccine eligibility date up to April 19, official says
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 290 new COVID-19 cases