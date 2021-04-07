Frontier Airlines will add to a growing number of new seasonal flights scheduled for the Portland International Jetport this year.

The discount carrier will fly nonstop a few days a week between Portland and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Atlanta and Philadelphia. The first flights will start in June.

Frontier’s new routes come close on the heels of new seasonal and year-round nonstop flights to and from the jetport by other carriers including United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

“We’re excited to see Frontier continue to grow their network here in Portland, and adding a brand new destination in Myrtle Beach to our nonstop portfolio,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury in a statement.

U.S. airlines have opened new flights to popular summer leisure destinations in part to compensate for a prolonged downturn in business and international travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontier will fly on Saturdays to Myrtle Beach starting in mid-June. Flights to Philadelphia and Atlanta will be offered four days a week starting in mid-July. The airline also will restart summer flights to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, on June 11.

“Summer is quickly approaching, and Frontier’s low fares and friendly flying experience offer a convenient option for families and friends who are looking to travel and explore new places,” said airline Vice President of Network and Operational Design Josh Flyr in a statement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: