A missing teen from Roxbury was found overnight in New York, according to Maine State Police.
State police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for 16-year-old Mackenzie Zitoli, who was last seen Monday night at the Irving Circle K convenience store and gas station in Bethel.
Police said Zitoli may have been accompanied by 26-year-old Tyler Streeter of New York and traveling in a Ford Focus with a smashed-out rear window and green rims.
Police have not released any other information about how or where Zitoli was found, but said additional updates may be provided later Wednesday.
