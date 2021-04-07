A missing teen from Roxbury was found overnight in New York, according to Maine State Police.

State police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for 16-year-old Mackenzie Zitoli, who was last seen Monday night at the Irving Circle K convenience store and gas station in Bethel.

Police said Zitoli may have been accompanied by 26-year-old Tyler Streeter of New York and traveling in a Ford Focus with a smashed-out rear window and green rims.

Police have not released any other information about how or where Zitoli was found, but said additional updates may be provided later Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: