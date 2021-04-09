Morse High School and the Bath Regional Career in Bath are closing their doors through Wednesday after a series of COVID-19 cases prompted the state to declare an outbreak. School officials say they don’t believe the virus is being spread on school grounds, and that the people who contracted the virus likely did so elsewhere in the community.
Superintendent Patrick Manuel announced the closure in an email to parents and staff Sunday afternoon, saying three cases had been confirmed over the weekend. That was in addition to three cases identified the preceding week.
Manuel said the Maine CDC reviews the school’s COVID-19 cases to determine if there were any close contacts. The Maine Department of Education or a school representative will contact anyone identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.
RSU 1 includes Bath, Arrowsic, Woolwich and Phippsburg.
Morse High School is operating under a part-time, in-person learning model in which students are split into two groups that attend in-person classes on alternating days. On the days students aren’t in school, they complete remote work at home.
Bath Regional Career and Technical Center, which shares a building with Morse High School, was allowed to transition to in-person instruction four days each week last month, with Wednesday remaining as a remote learning day.
Manuel asked families to monitor themselves and their students for symptoms of COVID-19 and to call a health care provider if symptoms develop.
“We know that this closing is very difficult news for all of us,” Manuel wrote. “With vaccinations underway and the ability to be outside for various activities including spring sports, we all hoped we were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, case numbers are still high in Maine, with the highest number of new infections among young people.”
Manuel urged students, parents and staff to wear masks, practice social distancing and use caution to avoid spreading the virus. Without those efforts, the sports season and an in-person graduation ceremony could be at risk, he said.
