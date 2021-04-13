Morningstar Stone and Tile, a stone countertop fabricator, has announced a company-wide restructuring that they say will streamline operations to increase its market share and revenue growth. The Topsham-based company has seen a surge in demand for its products in recent years and the new management structure aims to improve operations, according to a news release.

“This new leadership structure positions Morningstar for sustainable growth over the long term,” said new Vice President and General Manager Travis Barton. “We work with many of the top builders, architects and designers in Maine, and we’re working to ensure that our operations keep pace with industry standards.”

As part of the restructuring, the 22-employee company has promoted six company leaders to expanded roles, including Barton:

Barton, a company employee since 2002, is being promoted from Outside Operations Manager to Vice President & General Manager. In this new role, Barton will take on the leadership and overall operations of the company, a role that was previously split.

Nick Brown has served as Morningstar’s Shop Manager most recently and started with the company in 2008. Brown will take over as Inside Operations Manager and oversee fabrication, quality control and craftsmanship.

Drew Mayer, another Estimator/Schedule Coordinator, is being promoted to Outside Operations Manager. Mayer has been with the company since 2008. Mayer will oversee both the templating and installation teams as well as ensuring adherence to high-quality standards.

Nichole Mann’s role in human resources and finance will be expanded to oversee both departments as the company’s new Treasurer & Human Resources/Finance Manager. Mann has been with the company for 13 years.

Lesa Lemar is being promoted to Office Manager, overseeing the company’s administration. Lemar started with the company in 2006 and has served as an Estimator/Schedule Coordinator. In her new role, Lemar will oversee purchasing and inventory as well as creating slab and tile schedules.

Ryan McCarthy’s role as Sales Manager is being expanded to include oversight of Morningstar’s marketing efforts in his new position of Sales & Marketing Manager. McCarthy has been with the company since 2010.

“We take a lot of pride in our work and these promotions reflect our commitment to our clients and homeowners,” Barton said. “As an employee-owned company, our primary asset is our people. I’m thrilled that our talented staff continues to grow and progress. This leadership team positions us well for the future.”

