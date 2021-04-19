Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment in Freeport saw a steady stream of families visit its Wishcamper Livestock Education Barn Saturday.

The barn is home to sheep, goats, chickens and ducks. It is free and open to the public year-round from dawn till dusk.

It is lambing time so the children visiting Saturday were able to see two new lambs, who spent most of the time snuggled up in a corner snoozing. There were also baby goats and calves who spent much of the damp lazy day sleeping.

Wolfe’s Neck Center is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “transform our relationship with farming and food for a healthier planet,” according to its brochure. The center is situated on more than 600 acres of coastal landscape and aims to connect people to the food they eat and where it comes from.

The center provides a variety of educational programs and volunteer opportunities for people of all ages. That includes educational group tours of the fruit and vegetable production as well as the livestock and grounds.

Located at 184 Burnette Road, there are also more than three miles of hiking trails on the property, which offers outdoor recreation, camping and community events as well.

