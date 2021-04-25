Brunswick students will transition to remote learning beginning Monday, Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced Sunday.

“We have had approximately seven staff from the transportation department that need to be quarantined and thus do not have enough drivers to provide safe transportation,” Potenziano wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Potenziano said that the full-remote learning will last through Wednesday, with a planned return to in-person learning on Thursday.

“This is a disappointing decision to make, but I have only done so after exhausting every other option,” Potenziano wrote. “We are awaiting negative test results, and we can not guarantee that we have enough drivers to transport students safely any sooner than this Thursday.”

This news comes shortly after the April 19 announcement of a COVID-19 outbreak at Brunswick High School, where there are five active cases, according to the department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Sunday, there are 11 active or probable cases of COVID-19 in the Brunswick School Department — five at the Brunswick High School, two at Brunswick Junior High School, one at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary and three at Kate Furbish Elementary.

In total, there have been 58 cumulative cases in department-wide.

To read Potenziano’s full announcement, visit brunswicksd.org.

