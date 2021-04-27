With all of the library staff to be vaccinated by mid May, the Curtis Library Board of Directors voted at their April meeting to reinstate indoor service hours beginning Monday, May 17.

New hours will be:

Monday- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon: Curbside service only

Monday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m.: Indoor service only

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Indoor service only

Sundays, closed through Labor Day

“The staff are so excited to welcome patrons back inside the library,” Library Director Elisabeth Doucett said. “We’ve done many improvements to make borrowing books and materials easier, as well as painted walls, updated spaces and enhanced movement throughout the library.”

Patrons will need a mask before entering and are asked to limit their visits to under an hour. Patrons can enter the library through the Middle Street, St. Paul’s or the Reading Garden entrances. Curbside pick-pp will still take place at the Middle Street entrance. Patrons will be able to use library computers for one hour, as well as printers and copiers.

Visit curtislibrary.com for more information.

