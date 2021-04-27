The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport has selected Elizabeth Guffey as its interim executive director.

Guffey has served the alliance in a variety of ways including as a member of its board of directors, its webmaster and as a member of its marketing committee. Guffey was formerly the managing/artistic director of Freeport Players and has been active with other local arts and cultural groups.

“I am pleased to take on the role of interim executive director as ACAF readies to complete and open its Meetinghouse Arts theater and art gallery,” said Guffey. “I’ve dedicated my career to the arts and believe that ACAF serves an extremely important role in promoting arts and culture in our greater Freeport community through facilitating collaborations, increasing opportunities and improving access. COVID-19 threw us all a curveball, increasing the cost and delaying timelines of the Meetinghouse Arts venue. But the community and town of Freeport, and the incredible ACAF members and volunteers, stood behind the project and now we are almost at the point of completion.”

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth step into the role of interim executive director at this important juncture for our organization,” said Nancy Salmon, president of the the alliance’s board. “Elizabeth has been a part of Freeport’s arts and culture scene since she first stepped on stage with the Freeport Players in 1997. She has been involved in all aspects of community theater both on and off stage. As managing/artistic director of Freeport Players, Elizabeth was part of the exploratory group that eventually became ACAF, and she was a founding board member of ACAF. She deeply understands and has a passion for the vision of ACAF to enhance and cultivate greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture.”

The alliance is a non-profit organization formed in 2015 by residents of Freeport and representatives of local businesses and organizations. It is dedicated to fostering the greater Freeport creative community and establishing greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture for residents and visitors.

This spring, the alliance plans to open of Meetinghouse Arts, a 200-seat performance venue and art gallery. This venue, which is located at 40 Main St., will provide space for the community to come together to create, collaborate, present and enjoy a diverse array of arts and cultural work. Remodeling is currently underway.

“We believe Meetinghouse Arts is an important component of the town of Freeport’s revisioning process,” said Daric Ebert, a member of the alliance’s board and the alliance’s representative to the town committee working on revitalizing activities in downtown Freeport. “The town has been very supportive of our activities and we look forward to working with the town to facilitate a thriving arts and cultural community in Freeport. The alliance is well-placed to support individuals and organizations in the arts and culture sector with an organized creative network, ongoing programs, professional development opportunities, promotion, and a prominent physical venue.”

