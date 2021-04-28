RICHMOND — Opening day in Richmond came a bit later than usual this year, but the delay was not an issue for the Bobcats. After their first scheduled game was postponed, the Bobcats showed no signs of rust in a 5-1 victory over Carrabec on Wednesday.

“We just wanted to start the season on the right note,” said Andrew Vachon, who struck out 13 and walked three while allowing just two hits. “We were anxious and have been having some great practices over the past couple of days; we just executed our gameplan.”

The Bobcats were active on the basepaths, swiping 10 bags.

“We have a lot of fast guys, and our coach (Ryan Gardner) likes to put that to good use,” said Vachon. “It definitely helps us get runs on the board like it did today.”

There was a different look to the game Wednesday as the Maine Principals’ Association announced it no longer would require high school athletes to wear masks during outdoor spring sports competition. However, masks are still recommended when six feet of physical distance is hard to maintain.

The loosening of the rules was on display Wednesday.

“The administrators in RSU 2 got together to have a discussion on how to handle it,” said Richmond athletic director Jonathan Spear. “We ultimately came to a conclusion on how to move forward and that’s what we did.”

Players were seen with and without masks during the game.

“For me, I’ve gotten used to wearing a mask through basketball season, so I’d figure I’d keep wearing it,” said Carrabec starting pitcher Luke Carey. “I think it’s good that we have the option as long as we are following the rules.”

Richmond took control in the third inning behind a barrage of hits. After Max Viselli reached on an error that scored a run, Chance Taylor delivered a big double into the gap in left center field to score Viselli. Taylor would score on a Connor Vachon single that pushed the Bobcats lead up to three.

“I just wanted to throw strikes and hit my spots,” said Carey, who pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) and struck out eight. “It just didn’t go my way out there in the beginning.”

The Bobcats scored their other two runs in the first and sixth innings. After Vachon reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second and third, he scored on an infield single by Taylor, who legged it out by half a step.

“That’s a good thing about this group of guys, we go hard every play and bring the energy to every game,” said Vachon.

The Bobcats added another run in the sixth on a Wyatt Cassidy RBI single, which plated Teeghan Gilpatrick.

Carrabec’s lone run came in the first inning, when Ethan Wyman was able to scamper home on a wild pitch by Vachon.

“The first games haven’t gone how we envisioned, but today we played a much better game of baseball than our first two outings,” said Carey. “I think this will give us some confidence and momentum as we carry on, I feel good about where we’re at.”

Alexander came out to pitch the seventh inning for Richmond, retiring the side in order to secure the win.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: