Wiscasset police department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Wiscasset man, who was last seen on April 22.

Michael Pekich, 44, was last seen by his family leaving his Wiscasset home on April 22, according to a statement from police. That was the last time his family heard from him. He was headed to the Downeast region to dig worms and was expected to return in a few days.

Michael is described as a Caucasian male, 180 pounds and 5’11” with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with Maine Lobster Registration 139-ABR. His last known whereabouts were in Ellsworth on April 23, when he withdrew money from his bank account.

Pekich’s family told police he had recently been suffering from mental health issues.

Police ask anyone who has seen or heard from Pekich to call (207) 882-8202 or their local public safety department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: