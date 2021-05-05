Wiscasset police department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Wiscasset man, who was last seen on April 22.
Michael Pekich, 44, was last seen by his family leaving his Wiscasset home on April 22, according to a statement from police. That was the last time his family heard from him. He was headed to the Downeast region to dig worms and was expected to return in a few days.
Michael is described as a Caucasian male, 180 pounds and 5’11” with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with Maine Lobster Registration 139-ABR. His last known whereabouts were in Ellsworth on April 23, when he withdrew money from his bank account.
Pekich’s family told police he had recently been suffering from mental health issues.
Police ask anyone who has seen or heard from Pekich to call (207) 882-8202 or their local public safety department.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
U.S. approves waiving intellectual property rules on COVID vaccines
-
Sports
PGA Tour warns: It’s us or them, as Saudi-backed golf venture looks to lure elite players
-
Forecaster Sports
Spring sports action returns in abundance- Southern edition
-
Kennebunk Post
Future of Kennebunk Treasure Chest in question
-
Sports
Willie Mays, ready for a 90th birthday, lives in the hearts – and music – of fans
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.