Police say Michael Pekich, 44, of Wiscasset was found Thursday morning and is “safe and well” after being reported missing by his family Wednesday.
Wiscasset Police Chief Lawrence Hesseltine said Pekich “reached out to us this morning just before 7 a.m.”
“He has been in touch with his family and they know he’s safe,” Hesseltine said. “He was in the Downeast region for a while but is back in the area.”
Police reported that Pekich was last seen leaving his Wiscasset home April 22. He headed to the Downeast region to dig worms and was expected to return in a few days.
