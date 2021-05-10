Beginning in July, Patten Free Library will provide free home delivery of library materials to patrons who are confined to their homes and unable to visit the library due to age, illness or disability. Qualified individuals must reside in the library’s service area of Bath, Woolwich, Arrowsic, Georgetown and West Bath and already have or obtain a library card.

“This exciting new initiative will serve our homebound patrons who live independently and also those who reside in assisted living facilities,” said Roberta Jordan, outreach and instruction librarian. “Thanks to a generous grant from Bowdoin College’s Common Good Program, we are now accepting applications for the free delivery service that will begin in early July.”

For more information, visit patten.lib.me.us/ or contact [email protected] or call 207-443-5141 ext. 23.

