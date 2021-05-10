Registration is open for the 9th Annual Androscoggin Bank Run for Independence. The Sat. May 15 virtual event allows participants to choose a 5K, 10K or 1-mile course.

All funds raised benefit health and wellness initiatives of Independence Association, supporting kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in nine Maine counties.

Androscoggin Bank has been presenting sponsor of the event for eight years, and typically fields a large team of runners from its employees and friends. This year, the Androscoggin team will run in Lewiston, where the bank is headquartered.

Team IA, sponsored by Guardian Pharmacy of Maine, is again on track to be the event’s largest team, with more than 40 registrants from Independence Association’s clients and staff. Other pre-registered teams will be running in New York, Washington DC, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Southern California and Vermont, as well as communities in Maine.

In the last three years, race proceeds have helped Independence Association equip an in-house fitness center used by its clients and staff, and supported the employment a certified inclusive fitness trainer, Health and Wellness Coordinator Jimmy Franklin.

Register at: runsignup.com/Race/ME/Brunswick/RunforIndependenceMaine

