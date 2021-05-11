Wiscasset’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry is the recipient of funds raised through Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts program in May. A dollar for each reusable bag purchased at Wiscasset Shaw’s will go toward purchasing supplies for the food pantry.

The pantry providing a box of shelf stable foods, as well as fresh produce and bakery items outside St. Philip’s hall at 12 Hodge St. It is open Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The pantry is also looking for volunteers for its bottle redemption program. Twice weekly, donated bottles need to be retrieved from the donation bins at the Wiscasset Transfer Station and redeemed at a local bottle redemption location. The funds from this program allow for personal care items and other supplies to be purchased for client use.

To volunteer, call St. Philip’s at (207) 882-7184 or email [email protected]

