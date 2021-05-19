Steve Levesque, the longtime executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, will retire from his position at the end of 2021, the organization announced Wednesday.

Levesque held the position for 16 years and has been the only executive director of MRRA since its establishment in 2008.

Kristine Logan, the organization’s deputy director of innovation and development and director of TechPlace, will take over Levesque’s role next beginning in January 2022.

The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority is the organization tasked with overseeing redevelopment efforts on the former base, now Brunswick Landing, since its decommission in 2011.

As executive director, Levesque supervised a staff of 12 and managed an annual operational budget of nearly $7 million.

During his tenure, the Redevelopment Authority created more than 2,400 jobs, surpassing the previous Navy payroll of $150 million. The organization also brought more than 140 business entities to the Landing and Topsham Commerce Park — a third of which were new businesses to the state — founded Brunswick’s tech business incubator TechPlace, brought in more than five hundred million dollars in private sector capital investment and transferred more than 1,200 acres of conserved land to the Town of Brunswick and the local Land Trust.

“It’s been a tremendous journey and I’ve been fortunate to have been in this role as long as I have; the past 16 years have flown by,” Levesque said. “It’s been an amazing team effort since day 1.”

While he said he is proud of the growth at the former base, Levesque believes there is still more progress to be made and that Logan’s upcoming leadership will play a crucial role going forward.

