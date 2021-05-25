Margo Elaine (Snipe) (Oliver) Smith 1944 – 2021 BATH – Margo Elaine (Snipe) (Oliver) Smith, 76, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 surrounded by her family after a long illness. Margo was born Dec. 15, 1944, the daughter of E. Roberta (Gordon) (Snipe) Travis and J. Walter Snipe. She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, David C. Smith; her daughters Suzanne Oliver O’Connor (Dennis), Jane A. Oliver and her son, Richard W. Oliver, Jr. (Petie); three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Travis (Cheryl), her cousin, Cheryle Owen; and David’s children, Stephanie Delapascua (Fernando), David Smith, Jr., Traycee Elwell (Beau) and Jason Walker and their families. She will be dearly missed by her family and so many friends including her most recent friend and companion, Sally Jacobs. She was predeceased by her first husband, Richard (Dick) W. Oliver, Sr. to whom she was married for 22 years before his sudden passing in 1984. Additionally, predeceased by her parents, including her stepfather, Harold Travis, stepmother, Christine Snipe; and her brothers Walter Snipe, Errol Snipe, Lawrence Snipe and daughter-in-law, Lynda Olander and sister-in-law Donna Smith. Margo and Dick and their three children first left Bath in 1972 and lived in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Louisiana and Connecticut. Willie Nelson’s ‘On The Road Again’ was in the backdrop of all their moves. They greatly enjoyed life and the antique business; Margo was always knee-deep in restoring or upholstering all sorts of antiques for resale in various shops they owned or an array of flea markets including Brimfield, Mass., one of their favorites. After being widowed in 1984, Margo returned to her beloved home of Bath. She purchased her home and unleashed her gift of decorating. She single-handedly wallpapered all of the rooms, displayed her most valued antiques and sewed curtains for all of the windows. Margo’s talents were not limited to the inside of her home, but also to the beautiful yard she created with multiple flower gardens. She was famous for her old bicycle with flowers in the basket out in the front yard, people often pull over to take a picture of it (we think she started a fad). In the late 1980’s / early1990’s she co-owned a gift shop, Country Squire Brass located in Boothbay and Freeport; she especially enjoyed working with brides to create their gift registries. After closing her business, Margo spent several years working at Skillin’s Greenhouse and later in the floral department at Shaw’s before retiring in 2016. It was her joy to share her love of plants and flowers and in 2006 her house was featured in the Hidden Gardens of Bath House Tour. Margo was an avid bowler and joined local bowling leagues with her friends; she was actively involved in the Forestry Committee and enjoy regular luncheons with the ‘girls’ from her Morse High School graduating class. In 2008 she and David were married at the Phippsburg Congregational Church. Their love story had already been memorialized in a lovely article ‘Date Night’ in the Coastal Journal in 2004. Together they enjoyed many annual visits to Prince Edward’s Island, overnight schooner trips and occasional bus trips to nearby destinations. However, no other place on Earth was held more dearly to Margo than Popham Beach where she and David spent much of their youth and their later years. The family would like to express the greatest of gratitude to CHANS Home Health & Hospice staff for the devotion, support, and outstanding care they provided to Margo, David and her family; especially, Peter, Tracy, Holly and Abbie. A visiting hour will be held from 12 p.m.. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Margo’s name to: Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or: a charity of your choice

