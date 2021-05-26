Kathleen Thornton and Linda Healy share the spotlight in a two-person show at the River Room at River Arts in Damariscotta June 3-23. The artists are long-time friends, scientists by training and profession and observers of the natural world.

Thornton works primarily in acrylics and takes inspiration from the Maine environment. Her career in marine science has provided opportunity to venture far from shore and has inspired many of her seascapes.

Healy is a weaver and her designs are rooted on a grid of warp and weft. She finds colorways, patterns and inspiration from the natural world, but she also gives a nod to her Swedish heritage and historic Scandinavian weaving techniques. Healy will show a variety of textiles in the River Room: blankets, bookmarks, rugs, wall hangings and kitchen towels. All are crafted in natural fibers including cotton, linen, wool and mohair.

The public is invited to meet the artists in the River Room from 1-3 pm on Saturday, June 5.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information call (207) 563-6868.

